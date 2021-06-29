UK thinks about plan to ban cell phones in classrooms

06/29/2021 at 9:21 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Consideration should be given to banning mobile phones and other forms of technology to create ‘quiet classrooms’ to help improve discipline in schools in England. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he wants to make the school day mobile-free, describing the devices as “distracting” and “harmful.”

A consultation will ask for the opinions of teachers and parents on how to promote good behavior. Some have accused Williamson of being “obsessed” with telephones. at school. The six-week test call is part of a government review of behavior, discipline, suspensions and permanent exclusions in schools in England.

This includes finding out what has been effective in addressing disruptive low-level behavior and whether discipline has been affected by the pandemic. Mobile phones at school have been linked to cyberbullying, problems with social media and online videos. Some centers already have policies on how they can be used and others have added prohibitions.