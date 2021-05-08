UK runs out of beer in pubs due to spectacular demand after lockdown

At last UK citizens they return to enjoy the pubs and bars of the country after the British Government made the decision on January 6 to implement a series of strict restrictions with the aim of containing the spread of the coronavirus, according to Complex.

Among them was the closure of non-essential activities such as restaurants, pubs and shops, which could welcome back your customers last April 12 during the second phase of deconfinement. The hotel and restaurant industry, however, is only authorized to open your terraces and outdoor areas.

Now, just a month after the reopening of the premises and despite the fact that the allowed capacity is far from the usual, the public has achieved almost wipe out the nation’s beer. On May 3, there were only supplies of this drink in London for the next five days.

The CGA Strategy consultancy has ensured that the level of sales in this period is similar to that of the same time of year 2019. These figures have made beer companies such as Heineken have had to limit shipments of beers such as Amstel to only three barrels per establishment.

From the company they issued a statement in which they assured that reality had exceeded their “most optimistic forecasts” given that they were taking place. “sales levels similar to those of a normal April” with all the premises open to their maximum capacity.

Thus, they apologized for having restricted the supplies of beers such as Birra Moretti or Amstel to pubs, and claimed to be looking for a solution to “satisfy all the demand”, for example, importing “additional beer to the UK” from factories in other European cities.

The country has registered this Saturday 2,047 new infections and five deceased. In addition, the health authorities have reported that 35,188,981 people have received the first dose and 17,214,436 the complete guideline.