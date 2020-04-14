Health needs a more sophisticated and not so simple product

The Pitlane Project and the Mercedes initiative continue

One of the Formula 1 aid projects in the coronavirus crisis has been halted. This is the ‘BlueSky’ project, which was to create portable respirators. It involved engineers from Red Bull and Renault, however, the British Healthcare has decided that it needs a more sophisticated product and not as simple as the one they had devised.

Change of plans: UK has decided not to buy the thousands of respirators Red Bull and Renault had worked on. The model they had developed is not considered suitable for patients with coronaviruses who require more complex treatment, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

The United Kingdom is preparing to face the peak of coronavirus infections at the end of the month. However, from the UK Government they have confirmed that they will not go ahead with an order for thousands of respirators of a specific model, the BlueSky, because doctors fear that the device will not serve to treat patients in more critical situations.

This respirator, which was previously known as ‘Remora’, was born from a collaboration between the Formula 1 teams of Renault and Red Bull. The two worked with the British specialist company of Essex Lifeline Technologies, whose founder, Dr. Alastair Darwood, designs medical devices.

The devices were never requested or paid because they were still pending approval. Although the BlueSky served to provide assisted ventilation, government authorities and the Health and Drug Products Regulatory Agency stated that the device was not appropriate for the treatment of Covid-19.

This is because in coronavirus patients the lungs pool more quickly than other diseases. Thus, coronavirus patients need respirators whose settings can be changed while the lungs are cleaned, something the BlueSky device does not offer.

Regarding the two other projects in which F1 teams are involved, the Project Pitlane and Mercedes, both have received the go-ahead and are working on an order for 20,000 respirators.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.