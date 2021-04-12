UK reaches vaccination target for over 50s

(Bloomberg) – The UK announced it has reached its goal of offering a first COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens aged 50 and over ahead of schedule, a significant boost to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to unlock more parts of the economy.

All adults over 50, the clinically vulnerable and healthcare workers have been offered an opportunity in the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The goal was to do it before April 15, and it is expected that “in the next few days” people around 40 years of age will be able to start getting vaccinated.

The move marks an important milestone in the government’s vaccination campaign, which has outpaced its European neighbors and provided a much-needed boost in a country that has suffered one of the worst death toll in the world.

“We will now move forward with completing the second essential doses and move toward our goal of offering the vaccine to all adults by the end of July,” Johnson said in the statement.

Currently the UK has administered nearly 40 million vaccinations to more than 32 million people, the health department said. The top two vaccines on offer have been AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer-BioNTech, and a third from Moderna Inc. began rolling out last week. All of them require two doses.

