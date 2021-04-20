UK prepares to explore Britcoin, a Bank of England-backed CBDC

The UK plans to test the viability of a digital currency issued by a central bank. A report broke this news on April 19, noting that the coin is called Britcoin. The Bank of England (BoE) has reportedly joined HM Treasury to form a task force to work on the Britcoin project, which aims to address the problems found in mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC).

According to the report, Britcoin will not replace cash and bank deposits if the bank follows through on its plans. Instead, the CBDC will coexist with fiat currencies to potentially simplify the way companies and individual customers transact. Britcoin would reportedly allow users to account directly with BoE and outperform other cryptocurrencies while changing the role of lenders in the UK financial system.

However, the UK has yet to decide whether it will launch a CBDC. In an announcement, BoE said:

The Government and the Bank of England have yet to make a decision on introducing a CBDC in the UK and will engage extensively with stakeholders on the benefits, risks and practicalities of doing so.

More UK regulators to join CBDC task force

While the working group currently consists of two entities, the BoE noted that other relevant authorities will be added in due course. At the moment, the working group aims to foster coordination among the various agencies that will be involved in the project. In addition, it seeks to organize the exploration of the objectives, applications, opportunities and risks involved in the issuance of a CBDC.

Co-chaired by Jon Cunliffe, Bank of England Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, and Katharine Braddick, Managing Director of Financial Services at HM Treasury, the task force will also monitor CBDC international developments to ensure the UK is not left behind in global innovation.

Other functions include guiding the assessment of the design characteristics that a CBDC must have to achieve country objectives and supporting a rigorous, consistent and comprehensive assessment of the overall Britcoin case.

