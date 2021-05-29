UK Police Find Bitcoin Mine When They Thought It Was A Marijuana Warehouse | Technology

Police planned to find a marijuana growing warehouse, and instead they stumbled upon hundreds of computers mining Bitcoin.

Sometimes cryptocurrency mining farms are so well hidden that they can even be confused with other types of businesses, illegal, and that can get those responsible for them in trouble.

The same has just happened in the United Kingdom, where the West midlands, conducted a raid on May 18 in the hopes of finding a cannabis warehouse and instead They came across a cryptocurrency farm with hundreds of computers mining Bitcoin.

Police clarified last Thursday that the warehouse met all the conditions to be a cannabis farm. However, they explained that from the outside all the classic signs of this crop were shown These included numerous people visiting the warehouse for many different hours a day, the presence of many wiring and ventilation ducts that were visible from the outside, the heat emitted by the warehouse, and even a complaint of theft of electricity in the area.

The use (and production) of cryptocurrencies requires large data centers that have high energy consumption at all times. We analyze where these centers are and the damage they can cause to the environment.

So when the police broke down the warehouse door on May 18 They found more than 100 computers specialized in Bitcoin mining, all stacked on top of each other, and without a trace of the marijuana they wanted to confiscate.

While Bitcoin mining is not illegal, yes, those responsible for the warehouse will be reported for stealing a large amount of electricity from nearby buildings. In this way, the police have taken possession of the warehouse, and it is likely that those responsible will have to assume large financial fines.

Apparently these computers have been definitively confiscated under the Crime Assets Act And considering the amount of power required for a cryptocurrency farm of this magnitude, they will likely also have to pay hefty financial penalties for electricity stolen in recent times.

In any case, as Bitcoin is suffering an unprecedented drop in recent weeks, these types of underground cryptocurrency mining farms are likely to take a back seat, at least temporarily.