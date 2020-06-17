Medical personnel gather for a briefing on a COVID-19 recovery room at Wexham Park Hospital near Slough, UK (.) (POOL /)

The government of Boris Johnson announced that he ordered -through the National Health Service (NHS) – Dexamethasone is given to thousands of patients who are hospitalized as a result of contracting the disease COVID-19 produced by the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The request for this treatment to be adopted in hospitalized patients was after the result of a scientific study was published, confirming that this drug produced positive effects on those infected.

Scientists of the Oxford University -Home of studies that also develops a preventive vaccine against the disease- discovered that this very low cost medication is efficient in some coronavirus patients. Academics discovered that the dexamethasone -a former steroid whose treatment costs just over a dollar a day- reduces deaths from COVID-19 up to a third for the sickest patients. NHS hospitals were advised to start using it right away amid hope for a new era of treatment for the disease, according to what was published by The Times newspaper.

