UK Intervenes Nvidia’s Purchase of ARM Due to “National Security Reasons”

The UK announced this Monday the intervention of the purchase of ARM by Nvidia. The operation, valued at approximately $ 40 billion, was officially announced in September of last year.

The statement issued by the Secretary of State competent in this matter is quite brief. It only explains that said intervention occurs for reasons of national security. The decision has been made taking into account the advice of experts in the matter.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) from now on will prepare an exhaustive report evaluating the consequences of the aforementioned operation between ARM and Nvidia. Said report must be delivered to the Secretary of State before July 30, 2021.

Nvidia’s purchase of ARM raises concerns

Nvidia’s purchase of ARM raised concerns almost from the moment it was announced. ARM has become in recent years a key piece for the technological ecosystem. The British company, in the hands of Softbank, does not manufacture microprocessors. However, their designs and technologies are the basis on which companies such as Qualcomm, Apple or Samsung design the SoCs that they mount on their smartphones, tablets, IoT devices and even computers.

Regulators’ main concern is that Nvidia, once it has ARM under its umbrella, can alter the dynamics of the semiconductor market in your favor, which could lead, in turn, to less competitiveness from rival companies such as Samsung or Qualcomm. This would ultimately translate into worse or more expensive products for consumers.

In recent months there has also been speculation about the possible veto of the operation by Chinese regulatory bodies. The technological ecosystem of the Asian country, remember, depends on ARM technologies to a great extent. But the purchase of the British company by Nvidia would make it subject to US laws, with whom China is immersed in a trade battle.

More on this topic