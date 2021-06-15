UK increases investment in space race

06/15/2021 at 10:03 AM CEST

SPORT.es

A UK company that was the world’s first dedicated space technology investor is preparing to list fund shares on the London Stock Exchange. The public will be able to invest in a portfolio of private space startups through the Seraphim Capital fund.

The news comes amid a public consultation on the establishment of a UK national space strategy. The space industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK, worth £ 14.8 billion year. The government said in March that it wants to “make the UK a significant player in space.”

“There is a massive global appetite on the part of investors, But most of the new space companies are still private, from SpaceX downwards, so the public market has a hard time investing in the space sector, “said Mark Boggett, CEO of British venture capital firm Seraphim Capital at the British media BBC.