The company is going through a delicate moment due to the coronavirus crisis

The Formula 1 team has also been affected

The coronavirus has caused a crisis in all companies and businesses, which have seen great losses. The McLaren Group is no exception. They asked for a loan of £ 150m – about € 171m at the current exchange rate – but the UK government has denied it.

In the current situation, car sales have decreased dramatically, which together with the closure of some companies or factories temporarily has caused revenues to plummet. According to Sky News, McLaren learned this week of the government’s decision from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

A McLaren spokesperson has explained that their request is not at all strange in a situation like the current one, since it is not something that has affected them exclusively. In addition, he also recognizes conversations with investors in this complicated stage of which they aspire to emerge victorious.

“Like many other British companies, the current pandemic has seriously affected us. Therefore, we are in an ongoing dialogue with our banks, investors and the government to help us through the short-term business disruption,” he said in remarks. to the Crash.net portal.

The McLaren Formula 1 team has also suffered from the coronavirus. In this specific case, the postponement of the start of the season until July has caused them to stop receiving the income corresponding to four months of racing.

On the other hand, the sponsors do not obtain benefits, since they do not appear on television reflected in the cars. The team has taken measures to save costs and Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz agreed to a 30% reduction in their salary.

The coronavirus already leaves more than 200,000 infected in the United Kingdom, of which more than 30,000 have died. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, will explain his plans to start the de-escalation this weekend.

As the situation returns to normal, the McLaren Group will be able to fly again by increasing its sale of cars. As for the team, the start of the season in July should give it some fresh air.

