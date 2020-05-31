British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called on Sunday for the government to begin “careful” loosening the blockade by virtue of the coronavirus, saying this is the “right step to be taken at this time”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized by some scientists for easing the blockade established 10 weeks ago, with many saying it was a premature and risky move in the absence of a functional system to track new outbreaks.

With the UK facing one of the highest death rates in the world by Covid-19, the government says it is “cautiously” easing the blockade to balance the need to restart the economy, but also to try to prevent another increase in the number of infections. Some critics say the UK is not ready.

“We are confident that this is the right step to take right now,” Raab told Sky News. “We are taking these steps very carefully, based on science, but also on our ability to monitor the virus now.”

From Monday, up to six people will be able to meet outside the home in England, some classes will be restarted, the elite competitive sport can be resumed without a crowd and more than 2 million people who are at home all the time will be able to pass outdoor time.

Johnson is under pressure from some members of the Conservative Party, which rules the country, and companies to start reopening the economy, after spending billions to help protect companies and workers from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

