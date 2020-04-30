When accounting for deaths in nursing homes, the United Kingdom is already the second country in Europe with the highest mortality from coronavirus.

The UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab reported that the death toll has exceeded 26,000, after counting the deceased in nursing homes or day centers. With these figures becomes the second country in Europe with the highest mortality from coronavirus.

The increase of 3,811 deaths from the previous day is due to the fact that, for the first time, the Government has added the death toll in nursing homes to the final calculation.

Thus, in total 26 thousand 097 people have died from Covid-19 in hospitals, residences and other types of community centers after testing positive, making the United Kingdom just behind Italy in greater number of deaths.

Italy, for the moment, has 27,682 deaths from this disease. Behind the transalpine country and the United Kingdom is Spain, with 24,275 dead, followed by France, with 24 thousand 087. In front of all of them and on a global level it is still the United States, which continues to be the most affected country in the world with almost 60 thousand deaths.

However, Raab assured that these new figures do not imply that there has been a significant increase in deaths in the last 24 hours, it’s just an update of the data.

In this sense, he explained that those 3 thousand deaths occurred between March 2 and April 28. The increase in deaths since Tuesday is, in total, 765 deaths what supposes, nevertheless, a rebound with respect to the previous day, when 586 more deaths were found.

Raab stressed that the government is acting at all times on the advice of medical experts, but has stated that “there are always new things to learn.”

Regarding the repatriation of Britons from abroad, he reported that the government has already prepared 58 flights through which the return of some 12,000 people has been facilitated. So, Another 7,000 are expected to return to British territory in the midst of a pandemic.

Regarding the possibility of adopting quarantine measures for all those who return to the country, Raab insisted that, as experts indicate, quarantining those traveling from abroad “would not make much difference.”

