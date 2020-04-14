By William Schomberg and Andy Bruce

LONDON, April 14 (.) – Britain’s economy could contract 13% this year due to restrictions by the coronavirus, its deepest recession in three centuries, and public debt will be the highest after World War II analysts of the country’s budget said.

In the April-June period alone, economic output could drop 35%, with an unemployment rate that would double to 10%, the Office of Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) said Tuesday.

A rebound could occur later in the year if the restrictions on public life taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus are lifted, he added.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “deeply concerned” about the possibility of two million people losing their jobs due to the impact of the virus.

“This is going to be difficult. Our economy is going to take a significant hit,” he said at a daily government press conference.

The OBR emphasized that it was not making an official forecast, given the lack of clarity about how long the government would require companies to remain closed to the public. Their analysis assumes a total closure for three months, followed by a gradual opening over a period of another three months.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund said it expected the British economy to drop 6.5% in 2020, like other economies, before growing 4.0% in 2021.

But the outlook for Britain’s public finances is bleak.

The OBR said the blow to tax revenue and huge government spending plans mean the budget deficit could hit 273 billion pounds ($ 342 billion) in fiscal year 2020/21, five times its previous estimate.

The figure equals 14% of gross domestic product, up from 10% achieved after the global financial crisis that started in 2007. Britain has gradually reduced the deficit to around 2%, mainly through a decade of cuts in expenses in many public services.

($ 1 = 0.7977 pounds)

