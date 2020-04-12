The British government announced this Sunday that it will donate an additional £ 200 million (€ 227.6 million) to developing countries to combat the new coronavirus pandemic, in order to “prevent a second deadly wave from reaching the UK” .

Aid will be distributed among several British or international organizations, the Ministry of International Development said in a statement: 130 million pounds (148 million euros) will go to the UN – of which 65 will go to the World Health Organization ( WHO) -; 50 million will go to the International Red Cross and 20 million to other international and British NGOs.

“The coronavirus knows no borders. We will not be able to effectively protect the British if we do not help developing countries to strengthen their health systems,” said Minister for International Development Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The country, which imposed confinement measures later than its neighbors, is one of the most affected in Europe by the pandemic. About 10,000 people have died in the hospital from COVID-19, 917 of which in the last 24 hours, according to the balance given by authorities on Saturday.

“This new aid will help prevent the virus from infecting thousands of people in poorer countries,” added Trevelyan, who hopes to “end this pandemic earlier and prevent further waves of infection from reaching the UK.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed this “generous contribution” and applauded the UK’s “strong” position, reflecting that “a global threat requires a global response”.

“We are all in the same boat, which means protecting global health will help protect the health of the British,” he said.

Instead, US President Donald Trump threatened to cut US funding to the WHO, which he accuses of being biased in favor of China during the early stages of the pandemic. Next week he will make an announcement about US funding, one of the most important the agency receives.