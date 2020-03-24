UK decrees confinement and prohibits meetings of more than two people

You can only leave the house for very limited reasons such as shopping to meet basic needs, once a day for exercise, for medical needs and to go to work when it is “absolutely necessary.”

Madrid / Europe Press.- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday the imposition of the home confinement to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus and restrictions such as closure of non-essential stores and the ban on meetings of more than two people.

These are the people who are saving lives.

These measures will take effect immediately and will last “At least three weeks.”

“I know the damage it does and will do to people’s lives, their businesses and their jobs,” Johnson said in a televised message.

“Right now we don’t have easy options. The way forward is tough and it is still true that sadly many lives will be lost, ”he added.

Starting tonight, you will only be able to leave the house for “very limited reasons” such as shopping to satisfy basic needs, once a day to do physical exercise, for medical needs and for commuting to the workplace when “absolutely necessary”.

