UK continues its de-escalation and Johnson calls for “abiding by the rules”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the ‘roadmap’ to deconfine the United Kingdom will continue, as planned, next Monday, when the second phase allows the reopening of hairdressers, gyms or pubs, among other services, although he has asked the population to “comply with the rules.”

At a press conference, the ‘premier’, who has acknowledged that the efforts of citizens “are bearing fruit”, urging not to be “complacent”, explained that the progress in the de-escalation plan is due to the fact that they have been fulfilled the four requirements imposed to continue to relax the limitations.

Specifically, as detailed by England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, more than 31 million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; hospital admissions and infected people showing symptoms have fallen among older people; revenues have also decreased since the second wave; and, finally, the British variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to be the dominant one in the country.

Reopening of barber shops or spas

Before the appearance, Johnson has met with the cabinet to approve the next stage of the de-escalation in the United Kingdom. Other changes to stage two of the British ‘roadmap’ involve the reopening of services such as barber shops, as well as spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centers. In addition, weddings may be held for up to 15 people.

On the other hand, as expected, the British Government has confirmed that it will implement a traffic light system to allow the country’s citizens to travel abroad, within the framework of the relaxation of restrictions.

