UK bans Binance trading in new crypto setback

LONDON, Jun 27 (.) – The UK financial regulator said that Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platforms, is unable to conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform being targeted. growing scrutiny globally.

In a notice dated June 25, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that Binance Markets Ltd, Binance’s only regulated entity in the UK, “must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, conduct no regulated activity … effective immediately. “

It also issued a warning to consumers about Binance Markets and the Binance group in general.

Binance said in a statement that Binance Markets, which it acquired in 2020, was not yet using its regulatory permissions and that the FCA move would not affect the services offered on its Binance.com website.

“We take a collaborative approach in working with regulators and we take our compliance obligations very seriously. We stay abreast of the changing policies, rules and laws in this new space,” said a spokesperson.

Binance announced in June last year that it had bought an FCA regulated entity and would use it to offer cryptocurrency trading services using pounds and euros.

While cryptocurrency trading is not directly regulated in Britain, offering services such as cryptocurrency derivatives trading requires authorization.

The FCA has told Binance that by June 30 it must display a notice stating that “BINANCE MARKETS LIMITED is not authorized to conduct any regulated activity in the UK” on its website and social media channels.

You must also protect and preserve all records relating to UK consumers and inform the FCA that this has been done before 2 July.

The regulator did not explain why it took these measures.

British citizens will still be able to access Binance services in other jurisdictions.

The FCA is stepping up its oversight of cryptocurrency trading, which has exploded in popularity in Britain alongside other countries around the world.

Since January, the FCA has required all companies offering cryptocurrency-related services to register and demonstrate compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. However, earlier this month, he said that only five companies had signed up and most were not yet compliant.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru and Rachel Armstrong in London. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)