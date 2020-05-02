The UK has been known for tackling the coronavirus in many possible ways, ranging from creating a home test to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus to the public battle against people who believe the 5G network causes COVID-19. Now, the british army stated that the use of mosquito repellents can be effective in preventing contagion.

After the UK Army claimed that preliminary tests with the Mosi-guard repellent could provide protection against COVID-19, scientists began to investigate about it looking for any ingredients in repellents that could kill the virus, according to Sky News.

Mosi-guard contains Citridiol, which is an ingredient contained in some insect repellents, and is known to kill some other coronavirus strains.

The Ministry of Defense explained:

“Citriodiol is known to have antiviral properties and has been used as a barrier against the SARS 1 virus. Therefore, its usefulness in protecting against COVID-19 is being explored by the Ministry of Defense as an additional protective measure for personnel. that works on an answer. More work is required to determine its full effectiveness, acquisition and distribution. “

The repellent has been tested by the Defense Ministry in the UK government laboratory in Porton Down, southwest England, to confirm whether it will offer protection against COVID-19, and a spokesperson indicated that it could be effective against the virus.

While they are pears or apples, soldiers who assist the UK government in the pandemic will receive the repellent as part of the “health protection measures of the armed forces. “

It should be clarified that the use of the aerosol will not be compulsory and under no circumstances replaces other measures of social distancing and hygiene.

