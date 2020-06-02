The death toll in the UK from the coronavirus pandemic stood at 49,324 today, making the country the most affected in Europe and second in number of victims in the world, behind the United States.

The figures were released today by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), which updated the survey of the number of deaths in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which also specified that 12,733 (29%) people lost their lives in residences. of the elderly.

However, the agency reported that the death rate continues to drop and reached its lowest level in the last seven weeks.

The total number of deaths recorded in England and Wales in the week ending May 22 was 12,288; This was 2,285 less than the previous week.

ONS data together with the latest figures from England’s Public Health System (NHS) suggest that the total number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK is substantially higher than the latest statistics provided by the Government.

Health Department figures record people who died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals, while ONS figures focus on where the disease is recorded on a death certificate.

The United Kingdom this week launched a de-escalation of the quarantine restrictions imposed since March 23.

Elementary schools and some businesses reopened their doors, while work or outdoor recreation meetings were held for up to six people, always maintaining social distance and avoiding using public transport.

Meanwhile, the government today released a report confirming that black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) people in the UK are more likely than others to die from coronavirus,

According to the report, people of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Asian, Caribbean, and African descent are 10 to 50 percent more at risk of death, according to the Health Department of Public Health England.

In particular, the study also revealed that people from Bangladesh, eastern India, have around twice the risk of death as white Britons.

.