The British Government reported 1,115 new infections with coronavirus on Wednesday, a figure that raises the provisional balance of cases to close to 300,000 and maintains the United Kingdom as the fifth country in the world most affected by the pandemic, behind the United States. , Brazil, Russia and India.

Specific, the British Ministry of Health has registered 299 thousand 251 positives and 42 thousand 153 deaths. The number of fatalities rose by 184 in relation to the count released on Tuesday.

The authorities authorized that starting this Wednesday dexamethasone can be used to treat seriously ill Covid-19, after the promising results of a trial. British Health Minister Matt Hancock has reported that 240,000 doses are available, according to the BBC.

Hancock has been precisely the subject of debate on Wednesday after the cameras have caught him posing his hand on the back of another deputy in Parliament, against the protocols established by his own department and which call for keeping distance to prevent infections.

