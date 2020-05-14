By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

LONDON, May 14 (.) – The UK is in talks with Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG about supplying an accurate antibody test for COVID-19 that could be instrumental in making the fifth-largest economy more world’s largest resume its activity.

The new coronavirus, which emerged in China, has pushed the world economy into the sharpest recession in recent centuries, with many people isolated in their homes as states face one of the biggest health crises since the influenza pandemic of 1918.

The British government said that it is talking to Roche about the use of its test after a laboratory of the public body Public Health England concluded that it had a specificity of 100%, that is, that it is capable of offering negative results with maximum precision. This means that it can accurately detect the presence of antibodies against the studied disease instead of other similar ones.

“This has the potential to be something that changes the rules of the game,” said Edward Argar, the UK minister for health.

“We are moving as fast as we can to discuss the purchase of these tests with Roche, but I cannot give an exact date when we can start using them.”

Roche’s test received a European Union conformity assessment, known as the Conformité Européenne or CE mark, on April 28, and was cleared for emergency use by the United States Food and Drug Administration on 2 April. of May.

