The UK Health Minister said on Tuesday, 28, that he is “very concerned” about signs of the appearance of a syndrome in children possibly related to the new coronavirus, although he stressed that the cases need further investigation.

The condition resembles the kawasaki syndrome, a vascular syndrome whose cause remains undetermined. According to the Society for Pediatric Intensive Care, the syndrome, mainly present in children under the age of five, causes blood vessels to become inflamed.

The British public health service NHS issued an alert this weekend about a small number of children who had an unusual set of symptoms, including abdominal pain, gastrointestinal disorders and inflammation around the heart. They had to receive intensive care, according to the report published in the daily health service.

According to a regional newspaper in France, about twenty similar cases have been reported in the vicinity of the capital Paris. “They are children between 2 and 10 years old who do not have chronic diseases,” the doctor, Isabelle Kone Paut, professor of pediatric rheumatology at the Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris, told the newspaper.

“I am very concerned by the first signs that, in rare cases, there is an autoimmune response in children that causes a significant illness,” British Minister Matt Hancock told LBC radio station.

“It is a new disease that we believe may be caused by the new coronavirus,” he said. Some children with this syndrome tested positive for coronavirus and others did not. “We are going to do a big investigation now. I would also point out that this is unusual. Although it is very significant for the children who contract it, the number of cases is small,” he said. The Guardian newspaper accounted for at least 12 cases.

The medical director of the NHS in England, Stephen Powis, said on Monday, 27, that it is too early to say whether the disease is related to the coronavirus, but the issue is being analyzed urgently. “Evidence from around the world shows us that children appear to be the least affected part of the population (by the coronavirus),” said Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health.

Still, “new diseases can present themselves in ways that surprise us and doctors must be aware of any emerging evidence of particular symptoms or underlying conditions that can make a patient more vulnerable to the virus,” he added. / .

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.