It seems that the cinema films are leaving behind the nightmare that is being the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus and in the United Kingdom it will be possible to return to filming.

For some time, in the United Kingdom they have bet to support the production of great cinema films with a very beneficial tax system for the producers. Therefore, they want to reopen that industry as soon as possible. Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Sunday night, actively encouraging studios to start filming as soon as possible.

“The government is working closely with the screen sector. To be able to understand how different types of productions can meet the patterns of social distancing and give people on television and in movies the confidence that there are sure ways that they can return to work. ” Said the spokesman for the UK Department of Culture.

If the UK film industry opens soon, that would be a huge boost for Hollywood.

The Batman, by Matt Reeves, and Disney’s The Little Mermaid in real action, were two of the most important films that were being shot at Pinewood Studios and were stopped. Without forgetting that Netflix did not start the production of new seasons of Sex Education and The Witcher.

This news comes only days later, that Italy has also agreed to open its film industry and could hint at a possible reopening in the United States in the near future. In the case of Italy, all the cast members and the technical team must carry out a test before entering the set, in addition to being subjected to temperature controls throughout the day. Each production should also keep a doctor on set while filming is active to help monitor.

The Czech Republic also recently reopened its doors for movie films to return. This would mean a possible return to filming scenario for those working on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The Marvel / Disney + series had been filming in Prague when movie sets were forced to close in March.

