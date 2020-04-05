British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been admitted to a hospital as a “precautionary” measure against the “persistent symptoms” caused by COVID-19, a Downing Sreet spokesperson announced Sunday.

Johnson, 55 years old, reported that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus on March 27 and has he has since been isolated at his official residence in London. He had planned to go outside again on Friday, after a week of isolation, in which he continued to run the country from his home, but he decided to continue quarantining because he still had a fever, one of the symptoms of those infected by the new coronavirus.

“On the recommendation of his doctor, the Prime Minister has been admitted to a hospital for tests”, Said the official spokesman for the head of government in a statement.

“This is a precautionary measure, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive.”Add that note.

Downing Street, which so far has maintained that Johnson had developed “mild symptoms,” stresses that it is not an “emergency” admission and that the prime minister shows, among other symptoms, “high temperature”.

The statement further emphasizes that Johnson remains in charge of the Government and in contact with his ministers and senior officials.

“Prime Minister thanks NHS workers (Public health system) does its incredibly hard work and urges citizens to continue to follow government recommendations to stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives, ”the Downing Sreet statement said.

Johnson reported last Friday that I would continue in isolation because I still had a “mild” symptom, specifically fever.

“I feel better”Johnson said in a video posted on his Twitter account of his condition. The premier said then that he would continue with the quarantine “Until the symptom disappears.”

Johnson is the highest-ranking politician who has contracted the coronavirus. The British Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, He returned to work on Friday after spending a week at home having also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Prime Minister’s partner, Carrie Symonds, pregnant with their first child, has reported that she has spent a week in bed with symptoms compatible with the new coronavirus, although he has not yet undergone a diagnostic test.

In the UK they have been registered so far 4,903 killed by COVID-19, after an increase of 621 fatalities reported this Sunday, and total infections confirmed are 47,806, after 195,524 tests performed.