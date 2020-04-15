Scientists of the Jaen University (UJA) currently work in seven research projects related to Covid-19, six of which were submitted to the call of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) and one to the Clinical Research Program at COVID-19 in Andalusia.

The Vice Chancellor for Research at the University of Jaén, Gustavo Reyes del Paso, indicated that the projects were submitted to said calls and that researchers from the University of Jaén are already working on them. Reyes explained that, of these projects, four are from the field of health sciences, “Ranging from the genetics, for the detection of genes that provide protection or risk to the disease, up to the side effects of the drugs used to treat Covid-19 ”. He also added that two of the projects come from the area of Computing, “Focusing on the geolocation and tracking of infected, as well as in the use of electronic multichannel assistants for home care for those affected. Finally, one of the projects is in the field of psychology, “Focused on the development of strategies to favor more optimal coping with confinement,” he said.

Genetic studies on COVID-19

Specifically, two of the projects belong to the Department of Experimental Biology of the UJA. The first is titled ‘Genetic biomarkers of resistance to Covid-19’, led by the UJA Professor of Genetics, Antonio Caruz Arcos, and the second is on the “Temporal shortening of the SARS-coV2 genetic-molecular diagnosis”, whose main researcher is the UJA Professor of Cell Biology, Diego Franco Jaime.

Antonio Caruz’s project is about creating a Nacional national library of DNA and RNA of patients ’, as well as a national database of the same. “Identifying genes associated with protection against Covid-19 infection is critical to identifying potential groups at increased genetic risk for infection progression. These individuals with higher genetic risk could be subjected to stricter confinement, be selected as a priority, for pharmacological treatment and monitored more closely than the rest, “says Caruz.

Shorten virus detection

Regarding the research led by Diego Franco Jaime, he explains that “one of the bottlenecks, currently, in the diagnosis of SARS-coV2 / COVID-19 infection is time it takes to diagnose the patient”

In this project they propose shorten the times for detection of viral load, “By optimizing protocols that make it possible to avoid RNA extraction (saving 2-3 hours), as has already been achieved in different biological contexts, including detection of viral load. In this way, diagnosis times could be shortened and, therefore, infection periods to other individuals should be minimized as much as possible, ”says Franco.

Psychological support and health in the coronavirus crisis

From Psychology, the project ‘HOPED: A Study of Prevention indicated in young people to ADVANCE in the confirmed health and emotional well-being by CoVid19 ’, which is headed by the UJA Professor of Personality, Evaluation and Psychological Treatment, Luis Joaquín López García. This project is focused on implementing strategies to reduce anxiety and emotional distress “caused by confinement and fear of illness,” he says.

Another project is entitled ‘Intelligent detection of risk levels for the appearance of arrhythmias produced by the combination of drugs indicated against COVID-19 due to the prolongation of the QT interval’, whose main researcher is the professor of Telematic Engineering at the UJA, Sebastián Galán García. The project starts from the idea that the treatment used to fight Covid-19 disease is based on the combination of 3 drugs: hydroxychloroquine / chloroquine, azithromycin and kaletra. “All of them, independently, can delay the ventricular repolarization process, thus prolonging the QT interval, and can produce serious arrhythmias that lead to the death of the patient,” says Galán. This project aims to automate the monitoring of QT intervals to significantly reduce this load and to increase the frequency with which patients are monitored.

The fifth of the projects presented is the so-called ‘Determinants of clinical and asymptomatic infection by SARS-CoV-2 in the PREDIMED-PLUS cohort’, led by the professor of Preventive Medicine and Health Sciences, Miguel Delgado Rodríguez. The cohort of the PREDIMED-PLUS study has been monitoring high cardiovascular risk patients for more than 6 years and now “offers a unique opportunity to study the transmission of Covid-19 if, after the closure of the alarm state, a serology is performed and a survey of symptoms, contagion and severity, “says Delgado. The objective is to study the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in a high-risk general population (the patients of the PREDIMED-PLUS study) and study of Covid-19 disease in the aforementioned population.

The sixth of the projects is ‘Conversational assistant for tele-assistance and tele-health monitoring in the context of Covid-19 disease’, led by the contracted professor, doctor of Languages ​​and Computer Systems at the UJA, Fernando Javier Martínez Santiago. “It is a sort of conversational bot, a multichannel virtual assistant, which, using various channels based on natural language, collects / contributes information in people’s homes, relevant to the health crisis triggered by Covid-19,” says Martínez. These channels include Amazon Echo or Google Home type smart speakers and messaging platforms such as Telegram or WhatsApp, thus achieving a ubiquitous system, which does not require installing anything or traveling, which enables a two-way communication channel, both to provide useful, updated information and of quality to the citizen, as to carry out samplings related to the state of health of the population, analyzing the language of the people at home.

Finally, the seventh project submitted for the present time to the Clinical Research Program at COVID-19 in Andalusia is ‘Social location tracking based on IoT technologies for the early detection of covid-19 patients. Pilot study at the University Campus of the University of Jaén ’, led by the UJA postdoctoral researcher in Computer Science, Javier Medina Quero.

Medina stresses that the objective of the project is to develop a mobile proximity system, “based on the traceability of users in public spaces for the early detection of covid-19 outbreaks. For this, a geolocation and tracking system will be implemented using short-range IoT technologies with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) ”.

