Affiliated to the PSDB since 1995, when he accepted the invitation of his friend, patient and governor Mário Covas to join the party, the infectious disease doctor David Uip, 68 years old, from time to time is again cited as an alternative to Tucana. It was so in 2016, when he was invited to be a candidate for mayor of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, and in 2017, when the doctor emerged as an alternative “oustider” to dispute the succession of Geraldo Alckmin. Neither of them moved forward.

With the projection it won ahead of the State Contingency Center to monitor covid-19, the former Health Secretary of Geraldo Alckmin entered the PSDB’s radar again for the 2022 elections. Toucan leaders and parliamentarians speak openly that Uip can run for the job he wants. In other words, the Senate or even the Palácio dos Bandeirantes within 2 years, if Doria disputes the Planalto Palace.

Faced with the idea, however, Uip rejects an eventual candidacy, especially after seeing his family become a target of bolsonarista networks after publicly confronting President Jair Bolsonaro. “We receive attacks every day. There were people who said to my daughter: ‘your father is a tramp, they should remove his CRM’. And there was a leak of the (chloroquine) recipe that culminated in a police report at DEIC, who is investigating the case, “Uip told state.

After contracting the coronavirus and healing, the doctor saw his treatment being politicized. Doria’s political opponent, Bolsonaro displayed a chloroquine prescription from the Uip office and said that the doctor thus endorsed the use of the medicine, which is not endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), but became the motto of the president’s speech. The doctor replied publicly, “President, I respected the right not to reveal your diagnosis. Respect mine not to reveal my treatment.”

Uip says the prescription was leaked from his office. “The clinic has 12 doctors, 9 of which are infectious diseases. The chloroquine was purchased with several other antibiotics from an arsenal that we bought for the clinic. The (prescription) chloroquine was leaked, but the others were not,” he said.

‘Technical Outsider’

“It is important that the PSDB has its own candidate for governor in São Paulo and David Uip is a big name in the party,” he said. César Gontijo, PSDB’s national treasurer and Doria’s ally. The leader of the PSDB in the Legislative Assembly, Carla Morando, estimates that the doctor would be the best option to run for the Senate. “He is articulate, has vision and thinks in a concrete way”.

In 2017, the surroundings of the then governor Geraldo Alckmin bet on the doctor, who was his secretary of health, to run for the São Paulo government and stop the articulation of the then mayor Doria for the post. The assessment at the time was the same as today: Uip has the “aura” of antipolitics and would enter the dispute as a “technical outsider”.

With no time or willingness to enter the PSDB’s fratricidal internal disputes, the doctor was out in 2017 and paved the way for Doria’s election. It will be no different in 2022, he guarantees. “There is no way I can run for election to any position. I am a coach.” Why then join the PSDB if you don’t have a political-electoral project? “People forget. Long before that, I was a special advisor to the Mário Covas government. In addition to being a doctor and friend, he asked me to assist him. Even because of this evolution of advisor and then secretary, I should have a link with the PSDB”, he justified . “I always thought it was necessary to have a clear link with a party.”

In the group of experts created by the governor, Uip took on the public face in the fight against the pandemic and left the State Secretary for Health, the doctor José Henrique German. Without attaching himself to the spotlight, German was not bothered by the supporting role in the interviews. “He has been my friend for over 40 years. German is a superior being,” Uip told the state.

In addition to German, Uip called another doctor and longtime friend to the Contingency Center, the infectologist Marcos Boulos, who is the father of ex-presidential candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL). The two had been partners in a clinic for 25 years. “When Guilherme was born I went to postpartum to visit him and his mother, Ivete”, said Uip. Currently, the doctor who attended the ex-presidents José Sarney, Lula, Michel Temer and Dilma Rousseff, is divided between Bandeirantes, his office and the Health University of ABC, where he is dean.

