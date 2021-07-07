UIF investigates Correcaminos for alleged diversion of resources

The UAT Roadrunners, who play in the MX Expansion League, would be in trouble due to an investigation by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) for an alleged diversion of money during the governor’s administration Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, in the state of Tamaulipas.

According to information from ESPN, the FIU presented to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Fight against Corruption (FECC) a complaint in which it is reported that Roadrunner would have received around 812 million pesos through the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas.

The UIF complaint was against Víctor “N” and five UAT officials for the crime of “Misappropriation of Public Resources and probable acts of corruption”, among which would be the diversion of resources through Correcaminos.

These resources that Correcaminos received were transferred under the concept of “Direct award” and appear as a “capital contribution,” according to ESPN.

Now, Correcaminos will have to check what those 812 million pesos were invested in during the administration from 2016 to 2021, if they do not want to have problems with the corresponding authorities.

It should be noted that the MX Expansion League imposed a kind of “cap” on the silver division clubs, in which they cannot receive more than 30% of their income from public resources, since the teams must verify that they can be self-sufficient .

So far, neither the Expansion League nor the Mexican Football Federation have issued any statement on the situation of Correcaminos and these contributions.

