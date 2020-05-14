May 14, 2020 | 4:26 pm

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) denounced the administrator of the customs office in Tuxpan, Veracruz, as well as that of Progreso, Yucatán, for alleged money laundering, its owner, Santiago Nieto Castillo, reported on Thursday.

In addition, the agency under the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reported a customs agent from Mexicali, Baja California, before the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

The official explained that these complaints were the result of a review by the 49 customs administrators, ordered by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in recent weeks.

“We found some cases that appeared in the risk model with a high rating, with a possible case of money laundering,” Nieto Castillo told the media outside the National Palace.

López Obrador announced a “clean” in the General Administration of Customs, after confirming the resignation of its director, Ricardo Ahued on April 24.

Ahued’s departure came after the Veracruz native notified the president of his intentions to occupy the place in the Senate for which he was voted in 2018.

During the morning conference, the president commented that the entity in charge of controlling the entry and exit of goods and passengers in the country is a monster with “100 heads” in matters of corruption.

Santiago Nieto also reported that the UIF presented two other complaints related to the case of Genaro García Luna, a former security secretary who faces a case for alleged drug trafficking during the presidential term of Felipe Calderón in the United States.

“We filed two complaints related to the case of Mr. García Luna and an additional one related to Mr. Cárdenas Palomino, in addition to the fact that the information has been provided to prosecutors in New York for the processing of the case,” he said.

Luis Cárdenas Palomino was director of the Federal Regional Police and the right arm of García Luna during much of the administration of the former PAN president.

He is also the first former official close to García Luna to be publicly denounced.

The former police officer faces a trial in the United States to facilitate the drug trafficking operations of the Sinaloa Cartel between 2006 and 2012. Since December 2019, when he was arrested, the US justice system has rejected bail for the Mexican three times.