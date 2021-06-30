UIF delivered 12,600 profiles to the INE to detect illicit financing

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) provided the National Electoral Institute (INE) with data on 12,600 candidates and people related to the past elections to determine whether they received illicit financing.

The holder of the FIU, Santiago Nieto Castillosaid that the bodies in charge of determining whether illicit financing was incurred are the INE’s Supervision Commission, the Technical Supervision Unit and the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes. He revealed that there are 12 cases that could have incurred these crimes.

In the framework of the intensified follow-up report of Mexico before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Nieto Castillo mentioned that the risk model of more than 18 thousand companies that make up the INE’s supplier list was delivered and cases were determined in which they could be ‘front’ companies.

Since the signing of the technical annexes (with the INE), we have had eight work meetings, “said Nieto.

They sharpen mechanisms

The holder of the FIU He emphasized generating a mechanism and reforms that allow the final beneficiaries to know cases of corruption and money laundering, as well as generating a public registry where they must remain at least five years, he said.

We need to work with the Ministry of Economy to generate a registry of final beneficiaries, particularly in acts of corruption and money laundering linked to organized crime, and adjust the regulations so that commercial companies keep the information updated, ”he explained.

The president of the National Banking and Securities Commission, Juan Pablo Graf Noriega, said they are moving towards establishing a robust laundering prevention system and identifying the actual owner of the operations.

