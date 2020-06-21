More and more users have televisions with 4K screens at home, and telephones and computers capable of reproducing them; Even the contents in that resolution, without being abundant, do increase little by little. In the case of Movistar, it has long offered a UHD decoder that allows you watch UHD / 4K content on your television (as long as it is compatible, of course).

In addition, the Telefónica operator also offers a UHD Smart WiFi decoder with few but important differences with respect to the other. Therefore, it is likely that, if you are a Fusion with Fiber client, you have raised some doubts regarding the use of both decoders. Next, we tell you what each one offers and what their prices are.

How are they alike and how are they different?

Remember that to view 4K content, you must have fiber, a 4K compatible television and, of course, a UHD decoder, either wired or Smart WiFi. That is, both the UHD Decoder and the UHD Smart WiFi Decoder allow you enjoy Movistar + content available in 4K quality depending on the TV offer you have hired.

To access the 4K content available on demand, simply enter the Cinema, Series, Originals and Documentaries sections of the Movistar + menu, while live, it is possible to see certain football matches and Formula 1 races on the corresponding UHD dials. In addition, with both models, you can access Netflix from the Movistar + menu, without having to download the Netflix app, as long as you have a Fusion rate compatible with Netflix and Movistar + television by ADSL or Fiber.

The difference between both decoders resides, mainly, in the installation:

To use the UHD Decoder, you must connect it to the television using an HDMI cable and to the router with an Ethernet network cable -Included in the box of the device-, as well as plug it into the electrical outlet.

The UHD Smart WiFi Decoder, however, has the advantage of being wireless, therefore, as long as we have a Smart WiFi Router, you can connect to it automatically via WiFi; in this way, it is enough to connect it to the television via HDMI cable and plug it into the socket.

UHD decoder (left) vs. UHD Smart WiFi decoder (right)

On the other hand, with both the Smart WiFi Router and the Smart WiFi Decoder, you have available the Smart WiFi app on Movistar + and the Smart WiFi mobile app (for iOS and Android) with which you can see the devices connected to your network or pause the connection, among other functions.

In addition, with the contracting of the UHD Smart WiFi Decoder, the new Movistar + Vocal Control is included (10 euros), with which, by pressing the ‘Aura’ button, you can control multiple television functions using your voiceLike asking him to put us on a channel or find a movie.

Prices of Movistar UHD decoders

By hiring the UHD / UHD Smart WiFi Decoder you have the option to install yourself the decoder in your home. In that case, the registration cost (not the purchase) are as follows:

If you prefer, you can also choose the decoder with installation, paying the corresponding installation fee. If we opt for this option, the cost of registration goes up a little:

More information | Movistar