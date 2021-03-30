Ugo Valensi is the new CEO of Roland-Garros 2021

Roland Garros Interesting Facts 0:42

(Cnn in Spanish) – This Tuesday, the French Grand Slam, Roland-Garros, reported through a statement that the Board of Tennis Grand Slams has chosen Ugo Valensi as the new executive director. Valensi will be part of the strategic relationship leadership for the Grand Slams: Australian Open, Roland Garros, The Championships, Wimbledom and the US Open.

The 39-year-old Frenchman comes from the Lagardère Sports & Entertainment marketing agency where he was CEO.

The Grand Slam Board is the representative body for the four Grand Slam tournaments in tennis: the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, the Championship, Wimbledon and the US Open. It is made up of the presidents and CEOs of the four Grand Slams and the president of the International Tennis Federation.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join the Grand Slams, four of the most iconic organizations in the world of sport, and I am delighted with this unique opportunity. I look forward to working with Grand Slam teams, all tennis communities and stakeholders and contributing to the future direction of the Grand Slams, ”said Valensi.

The Grand Slam Roland-Garros will be held in Paris from May 17 to June 6.