Ugo Humbert triumphs in Halle

The fear of the unknown is capable of gripping anyone, but when it is overcome, everything flows. This can be perfectly applied to what happened in 2021 for Ugo Humbert. French was a complete stranger to the general public. An anonymous player who circulated through some Challengers or ATP 250 as if nothing, but little by little with work, effort and dedication, he is opening a gap in this sport. Today he managed to add his third title as a professional, the first in grass, by beating the Russian Andrey Rublev by 6-3 and 7-6 (4) in one hour and 27 minutes of play.

Andrey Rublev and Ugo Humbert faced each other in the final of ATP Halle 2021. It was the first final for the Frenchman in an ATP 500, while for the Russian it is already becoming customary to reach finals in this category. Humbert arrived as sweet, smiling after a very poor clay tour on his part, but for whom the change to grass has come a thousand wonders to get the most potential out of his game.

The match started as expected. Neither of them suffered especially with their serve, and they took advantage of their service turns to play on the court and dominate their rival. Therefore, there were no break options. Until 4-3 in favor of Humbert, when Rublev served. The Russian made several consecutive errors that cost him to lose the service. So Humbert would serve to win the first set. But closing the partial was not going to be that simple. In fact, Rublev had several options to break back and level the game, but the Frenchman resisted with several good serves to end up confirming his advantage and taking the first set 6-3.

He started by taking out Rublev, who looked desperate after the first set, without finding the formula to hurt a fierce Humbert. Although, little by little, the Russian looked more stable, and suffering less with his service. In fact, neither one nor the other granted break options to their rival, and everything seemed headed for a denouement in the tie break in this second quarter. The nerves were evident on the track. Humbert had a great opportunity to claim his first major title as a professional, while Rublev hoped to win his first tournament on grass. Finally, the solidity and well-being of the French in the tiebreaker was key to winning the second round and therefore the match.

It is his third title as a professional

Great week for Ugo Humbert who adds his third title as a professional, after those achieved in Auckland and Antwerp last year. With this triumph, the French player will move up six positions to place number 25, his best ranking as a professional. It seems that French tennis once again has the figure of a tennis player with whom to dream in the present and in the future.