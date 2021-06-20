Ugo Humbert: “I really want to play at Wimbledon”

The French tennis player Ugo Humbert He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze what his feelings are after the victory won today against the Russian Andrey Rublev in the ATP 500 Halle 2021.

– Sensations after the title won in Halle:

“I am very proud of myself. I have had very tough games throughout this week. Mentally it has been tough, with three games where I have played victory in tiebreakers. This title is very special to me, as it is the most important I have conquered so far. Every time I play on grass I have fun. I love it. “

– Face to face duel against a tennis player like Rublev:

“I already faced Rublev last year in St. Petersburg and I knew that if I let him play his tennis it would be a very difficult match. I decided to take the handle of the match and try to stop Andrey from playing with his forehand. He was constantly looking for his backhand. And that was key. Keeping calm in the second set tiebreaker was also essential to take the match and come out as champion. “

– Three finals played and three titles:

“I love playing these types of games because if you want to be good at this you have to win titles. The fact of playing in a final does not generate pressure on me. I believe in myself and I know I can achieve it. I play better than in the previous rounds. “

– Options at Wimbledon:

“I am very excited about the tournament. Wimbledon is a goal for me. I try to play better and better. Last week in Stuttgart I had some details to polish and this week in Halle I have achieved it. I do not pressure myself with that. Wimbledon It is a tournament that I love and I hope to be able to reach the final rounds of the tournament.

– Next objective: Mallorca

“I don’t have time to rest. Now I will play the tournament in Mallorca, where I will play on Tuesday against Kecmanovic. We must continue, since it is the daily work of a tennis player. We have to try to recover as quickly as possible to continue playing at this level. Let’s hope continue with this good dynamic, “he concluded.