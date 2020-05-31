How about an ugly sneaker, a perrengue with false nails or cleaning with jewelry for R $ 5,000. Well, these articles were the most read of May in the “They on the Red Carpet”. How about remembering these subjects?

The so-called ugly sneakers or the “ugly sneaker” are darlings of celebrities like Patricia Poeta, Camila Queiroz and Juliana Paes. Anitta has already posted on Instagram Stories that she got all complicated by putting false nails with glue that is not for this and asked “How do I take all this off now?”. Camila Queiroz said in her Stories that she woke up wanting to get dressed, even to clean up. For this, he put necklaces that cost more than R $ 5,000.

Remember the trends and “stories” below:

Ugly sneakers

Have you ever heard of “ugly sneakers” or “ugly sneaker”? The shoes, which were among the most read materials, come with a bulky model and a coarse sole, also known as “dad sneakers“(” daddy’s sneakers “), in reference to those used in the 1980s. Before the quarantine started, it gained space on the streets and, when the situation normalized, promises to continue high.

Do you want to think about productions for when you can leave home? Highlight the stylish footwear leaving it well exposed. For this, bet on cropped pants (shorter), with elastic or folded hem, in addition to shorts, skirts and dresses. It also goes well with socks appearing, another strong trend. Check out 3 looks:

Patricia Poeta combined purple bib and white tank top, ending with the trend of “ugly sneakers“Camila Queiroz exhibited two trends questioned by many and that remained in fashion limbo for a long time: money belt and “ugly sneakers“. The result was a casual and stylish look, with destroyed white pants and a knitted blouse in cream color and with black details. Juliana Paes combined the” ugly sneakers “with a red dress, with a V neckline, draped centrally at the bottom and medium length. To top it off, sunglasses and maxibolsa Christian Dior.

Perrengue from Anitta

Anitta had a problem with false nails on the 19th of this month. “I can’t get it out, I put it with (glue) Super Bonder. There was only one. And now, how am I going to get it out?” The singer received a card with several models of the accessory and decided to put it alone. “Will it work? Oh, I only have Super Bonder.” This perrengue of the singer caught the public’s attention and was among the most read of the month.

In addition to using an inappropriate glue, he was also bothered by the size of the “claws”, which, however, cannot be sanded because they are full of crystals at the tips. I have a very pertinent doubt that is: ‘How do you live with these nails? It took me almost half an hour to put on the bra. How do you do? There is no condition, people. “

# ficus1: Always use proper glue for false nails to avoid allergic problems or like that of Anitta. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on how to insert and remove the product.

Anitta and her fake nails (Reproduction / Instagram)

Camila Queiroz jewelry cleaning

Camila Queiroz posted a video on Instagram Stories saying she wanted to get ready to clean the house. With a colorful tie-dye T-shirt, the actress started the video saying that she always wants to talk to her followers. “In fact, I always feel like coming here to talk, but I never know what to say. I don’t know if it’s interesting or not, so I don’t speak,” said the actress, whose dilemma was also among the most widely read stories.

He said, however, that he woke up wanting to talk and get ready. “I have seen a lot of overlapping necklaces and bracelets is on the rise. Then I felt like doing this to stay at home. To clean the house. To wipe the floor.”

The pieces chosen by Camila Queiroz are from the Pandora brand, of which she is a poster girl. And to show his idea, he used the silver sphere necklace, with a zirconia ornament, which costs R $ 1209, and two bracelets of the same line, in rosé metallic alloy, gold-plated. Each costs R $ 1939.

