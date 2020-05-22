Uggie, the Jack Russell dog whose antics in the Oscar-winning film “The Artist” stole viewers’ hearts, was crowned “Palm Dog of Palm Dogs” on Friday, named the best canine winner in 20 years of history this award.

“Uggie would be very proud of that,” said his trainer Omar von Muller, upon receiving the collar trophy at his home in Los Angeles.

Uggie, who in 2011 won the Palm Dog award for best canine performance in a film shown in Cannes, died in 2015 at the age of 13. He became famous as a companion to French actor Jean Dujardin in the black and white film, which speaks of a silent film star whose career is threatened by the arrival of sound cinema in Hollywood.

Uggie became the first dog to leave his prints alongside Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable in front of Hollywood’s Grauman’s Chinese Theater, and appeared on television shows, in addition to participating in the Golden Globe and Oscar ceremonies.

Although isolation hit this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Toby Rose, organizer of the Palm Dog award, usually given during the glamorous festival in France, was determined to move on.

“It’s the biggest and most important award for dogs on the big screen … and it’s getting bigger,” said Rose.

