Ugandan Olympic team member tests positive for covid upon arrival in Japan

06/20/2021 at 10:28 AM CEST

.

A member of the Uganda Olympic team tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan to participate in the Tokyo Games, as reported today by the Japanese authorities, who sent the athlete to a quarantine facility.

The Ugandan athlete is the first positive COVID detected in mandatory tests to which all foreign participants in the Games must submit, and has registered in the second foreign team that lands in Japanese territory for the sporting event.

The contagion was confirmed by the Japanese minister in charge of the response against the pandemic, Yasutoshi Nishimura, in statements to the Japanese state broadcaster NHK.

The Japanese authorities denied entry into Japanese territory to the infected athlete and sent him to special medical facilities for this type of cases, according to the same media, which also states that the other eight members of the Ugandan team will be quarantined in other facilities.

The African country’s entourage includes boxers, weightlifters, swimmers and coaches, and they arrived at Tokyo’s Narita airport on the eve, with the plan to travel to Osaka to stay in a training facility before the Tokyo Games.

The entire team had been inoculated with the two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and had a certificate of having tested negative for the virus during the 72 hours prior to traveling to Japan.

The athletes also underwent a double test for the virus after their arrival in Japanese territory, within the framework of the strict anti-infection measures imposed by the organizers.

The Ugandan team is the second to arrive in Japan for the Games after the Australian softball team, which has been in Japan since the beginning of the month.

The organizers exempt foreign athletes from the mandatory two weeks of quarantine upon arrival in the country so that they can train and prepare for the Games, as long as they test negative on a daily basis and comply with strong restrictions on their activities and travel.

The Tokyo Games, which will start on July 23, will be held in a “bubble” format and they will not have foreign visitors by decision of the Japanese authorities.

Organizers are scheduled to decide on Monday whether or not local spectators will be admitted to the stands of the Games, after the Government established a cap of 10,000 people for domestic competitions and slightly lowered the restrictions applied under the state of emergency due to coronavirus. .