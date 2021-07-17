Ugandan Olympic athlete runs away to live in Japan

07/17/2021

On at 07:24 CEST

. / Tokyo

The Ugandan olympic athlete what is found missing since Friday ran away with the intention of starting a new life, according to a note found in his room in which he wrote: “I want to work in Japan.” Weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, has been in Izumisano, the Japanese town where the Ugandan Olympic team has its accommodation and training facilities prior to the Tokyo Olympics since the end of June.

The athlete left the hotel he was in without warning and bought a bullet train ticket (“shinkansen”) to Nagoya, some 200 kilometers away, early on Friday, according to new details of the investigation published this Saturday by the local Kyodo news agency.

According to Izumisano officials, Ssekitoleko wrote in his note that I didn’t want to go back to Uganda for the difficult living conditions in the African country and asked the members of his delegation to hand over their belongings to his wife in their country of origin.

The athlete’s whereabouts remain unknown at the moment, although a Ugandan representative managed to contact him by phone on Friday afternoon without obtaining further information. The staff who supervised the stay of the sports delegation in Izumisano noticed the absence of Ssekitoleko when he did not show up yesterday morning to deliver the required daily covid-19 test. The athlete was in the room the previous midnight, according to his colleagues.

The weightlifter is one of the nine athletes on the team who was in isolation after detecting two positives in covid upon arrival in Japan on June 19 and who continued to undergo the daily tests stipulated in the Tokyo 2020 anticovid regulations, along with the rest of the team. The most recent tests had all been negative, a municipal spokesperson confirmed to . the day before.

Ssekitoleko was going to return to his country with his coach next week, said in a statement sent to Kyodo the head of the Ugandan Olympic mission, Beatrice Ayikoru, who assured that during the regular briefings the team had emphasized the need ” from respect immigration regulations from Japan and not choose to leave the camp without authorization. “

The strict regulations developed for the holding of the Tokyo “bubble” Games in the middle of the pandemic prohibit athletes or other event participants from traveling to any place other than their hotel, their training place or locations previously approved by the organization .

The incident occurs a week after the opening of the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital and has raised concerns about the anticovid measures implemented for the event and amid a rebound in COVID-19 cases in the metropolis.