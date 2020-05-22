Peak of the epidemic in RJ should occur in early June, and the number of infected may reach 40 thousand

RIO – Researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) estimate that the peak of the epidemic in the Rio de Janeiro will be in early June and recommend lockdown in the state to prevent a total collapse of the health system. The conclusion was reached based on a mathematical model of the growth of new cases of coronavirus, developed at the Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Engineering Research (Coppe), at UFRJ.

According to the researchers, the number of infected in the state could reach 40,000 at the peak of the pandemic, scheduled for the first half of June. The model was configured taking into account that each infected person can transmit the virus to other 2.46 people, on average.

Coordinated by UFRJ professors, members of the UFRJ Multidisciplinary Working Group on covid-19, Guilherme Horta Travassos, from Coppe, Roberto de Andrade Medronho, from the Faculty of Medicine, and Claudio Miceli de Farias, from Coppe and the Tércio Pacitti Institute of Computational Applications and Research (NCE), the study includes only the cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the State Department of Health of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The model estimates that the number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the peak period is expected to reach around 40,000 reported cases, taking into account that only 9% of cases are reported. The number of deaths could reach 30 thousand people at the end of the pandemic according to the model used, if the current scenario is maintained, in which only about 50% of the population of Rio de Janeiro follow the confinement guidelines.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.