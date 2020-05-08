RIO – In response to a request for studies issued by the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ), the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) produced a document recommending lockdown, that is, total isolation in the State of Rio to combat the covid-19 pandemic. According to UFRJ, the document would be sent this Friday (8) to the MP-RJ.

It was produced by the Covid-19 Multidisciplinary Working Group to Cope, composed of dozens of scientists from the largest federal university in the country, and is signed by the Rector of UFRJ. The study was requested last Wednesday (6) by the MP-RJ, which intends to use it to assist the public administration regarding the adoption of stricter social isolation measures.

According to the study, the lockdown is recommended because, according to projections, the increase in cases of covid-19 will cause the health system to collapse in a short period of time, and the month of May will be the most critical in relation to the incidence of the disease. In addition, the reduction in urban mobility in public transport in the metropolitan region of Rio did not reach 50%, a level considered insufficient to control the growth curve of the covid.

Low adherence to measures to restrict mobility and the agglomerations observed very often in several neighborhoods are obstacles to reducing the transmission of the disease in Rio, says the study. Meanwhile, the growth rate of covid-19 cases in the municipality and in the State of Rio, in the last week (especially since May 1), is above the average rates observed in Brazil.

The study listed 11 actions that it considers necessary for the lockdown to take effect:

Define criteria on the evolution of the epidemic and the conditions that allow the isolation to end, with a scheduled exit;

Provide the population with updated and clear information on the evolution of the epidemic;

Promote collaboration between community leaders and public services to distribute food and hygiene products, in addition to disseminating information on the need for social isolation;

Centralize the command of the public and private health systems at the state level of the Unified Health System (SUS), promoting coordinated management between health units;

Ensure the opening and equipment of hospital beds to meet the demand;

Ensure adequate federal government transfers to sustain priority areas and maintain the full functioning of state public services;

Guarantee the basic conditions for the survival of citizens, with measures of income transfer to the population, in order to allow respect for social isolation measures;

Guarantee the maintenance of public utility services, such as water, sewage, gas and electricity, which are subject to default due to financial problems;

Guarantee aid to companies, in the form of credit for working capital at low cost;

Ensure the infrastructure of Information and Communication Technologies, to keep internet services up and running for both state and municipal managers and the general population;

Ensure the exchange of case information between States and municipalities in the State of Rio de Janeiro, in order to create a single basis for consultation and insertion of information.

The study also indicates that the public authorities must guarantee the supply in general – and in particular of medicines and foodstuffs -, safety, essential home delivery services and circulation authorization based on self-declaration, in case of extreme necessity and with obligation the use of masks.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.