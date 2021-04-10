UFOs, the secret passion of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has shocked the United Kingdom, as he was one of the most charismatic characters of the English royal family, famous for his hobbies, some well known and others not so much.

As The Sun collects, Elizabeth II’s husband was passionate about the subject of UFOs, specifically books on this phenomenon, and he had a good library devoted to the subject.

The hobby he inherited from his dear uncle, lord mountbatten. He wrote an official report on a supposed alien in a silver spaceship that landed on one of his properties.

Additionally, The Sun reveals that the recently deceased prince spent the summer of 2019 reading The Halt Perspective, a book that reveals the inner history of the Rendlesham Forest incident in Great Britain.

Troops from two US air bases in Suffolk witnessed strange bright lights for three nights in a row from the December 26, 1980. Officers conducted forays and one even claimed to have gotten close enough to touch a triangular spacecraft.

The book was co-written by the retired US Air Force colonel Charles Halt, who was the deputy commander of the base at the time, and retired West Midlands detective John Hanson.

Lord Mountbatten kept his extraterrestrial interests secret. But after his death in 1979, killed in an IRA attack, the report he submitted in 1955 was discovered.