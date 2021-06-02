UFOs appear in ‘Fortnite’ and are “kidnapping” players

When it seems that Fortnite can no longer surprise us, in Epic games they are always capable of offering a new event that steals the industry spotlight. In the battle royale we have witnessed the arrival of Thanos, Galactus, Alien and many other characters that leave their mark. However, now Fortnite has been visited by unidentified flying objects. Yes, in recent hours UFO sightings on the map have increased.

Now, you might think this shouldn’t come as a surprise to a community that has seen the Avengers ship or the Millennium Falcon himself. So what’s so special about it? Believe it or not, UFOs are kidnapping players. The most feared nightmare for flying object enthusiasts is coming true in Fortnite. In Reddit and other social networks it is already possible to see multiple videos of the abductions.

What the hell is happening in Fortnite? The truth is that we do not know exactly. What we are sure of is that UFOs are randomly abducting players. Another point to keep in mind is that, at the moment, it seems that abductions only happen in one specific location: Risky Reels. In the video below you can see that a green light appears in the sky and only one player is taken – of several that are in the same place.

To the surprise of many, “suffering” an abduction does not mean your end in the game. In fact, the UFO only moves you to another location on the map. What’s more, restores health and shield. According to information from @Hypex, a regular and reliable Fortnite leaker, Epic Games is preparing a lobby with references to UFOs and aliens. Therefore, it is a fact that a special event is coming up to receive Season 7.

While UFO abductions are an entirely new situation in Fortnite, it wouldn’t be the first time the battle royale has interacted with aliens. Last February, during season 5, Epic Games announced a crossover with the Alien franchise. Players had the opportunity to acquire the skins of the emblematic Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley.

