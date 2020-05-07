Photos of UFOs caught by chance in Cancun

The cell phone is a communication and work tool that in recent years has been with us, that is why and because of the ease of access to its camera that we can capture unique moments in our day to day, however this is a compilation of images of ufo inadvertently caught in the city of Cancun.

Although in recent days UFO activity in the Cancun sky has been seen more frequently than in recent years, it is true that they are not the first appearances of these unidentified flying objects in this Caribbean city, over time. there have been times when they have been captured in Photographs, amazing images.

Photos of UFOs caught by chance in Cancun

The sightings of the UFO phenomenon in the city of Cancun are detailed from a long time ago, however, the years in which there was the most activity were 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018, even so these years do not exceed 2020 in which they have been viewed in the sky many appearances of unknown objects.

/img/2020/05/07/onvi_cancun_fotos_1.jpg

UFOs in Cancun caught in photographs

Photos of UFOs caught by chance in Cancun

You may be interested: VIDEO: Couple catches UFO in Cancun, it is a flying saucer, they assured

Now we bring you a compilation of photographs taken in Cancun, in which supposed UFOs are seen, which crossed the sky at the exact moment in which the camera of those cell phones or photographic equipment captured the moment, there are some that are very surprising and others They are barely visible, you will have to have a lot of patience to find them.

Photos of UFOs caught by chance in Cancun

Cancun News Today

Photos of UFOs caught by chance in Cancun

More news from Quintana Roo HERE

However, one of the images that has attracted the most attention is that of the formation of three objects in the shape of flying saucers with a resplendent light, on some clouds in the Cancun sea, the photo is very beautiful and also very enigmatic, since presenting these three alleged UFOs one after the other.

.