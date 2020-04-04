It may be that maybe Sao Paulo don’t have a numbered edition of UFC. Scheduled for May 9 at Ibirapuera Gym, UFC 250 runs the risk of not being carried out in the city by the coronavirus pandemic.

The information was revealed by Combat.com the afternoon of this Saturday.

The event is expected to be held in the U.S, in a place to be defined.

In recent days, the organization came into contact with the main names of the card that reside in UFC, how José Aldo Y Mauricio Shogun, to know the possibility of traveling to U.S.

Several fighters of the country’s card were not contacted, perhaps due to fear that they would not obtain the corresponding visa to participate in the new location of the card.

Recently, Amanda Nunes Y Felicia Spencer They entered into an agreement, and they spoke on their social networks about the possibility of facing each other in Florida.

At the moment there is no confirmation if UFC It will receive another edition in the São Paulo city this year. It may not be. Since the next event in the country is scheduled to November, in Rio de Janeiro.

Combat the Sports Secretariat of Sao Paulo, where they confirmed that they would pronounce themselves in the next days about carrying out UFC 250.