With Khabib Nurmagomedov saying a comeback is possible in July, a showdown to unify the lightweight title could happen sooner than you think. Those who wanted to see Tony Ferguson against Khabib Nurmagomedov were probably not very happy with the way things played out at UFC 249 on the night of Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Justin Gaethje entered Nurmagomedov’s place after the sambo fighter got stuck in Russia due to Coronavirus travel restrictions… and ended the streak of 12 victorious fights of “El Cucuy”. The Gaethje we saw at UFC 249 was more patient and methodical than we’ve seen before, something he attributed to his head coach Trevor Wittman.

“I have a world class coach, I had to lose to change. You cannot fix what is not broken. Once I understood what was wrong, they beat me up too much and I was honestly having too much fun. The two times I lost, I became complacent because I was having too much fun. And at this level you absolutely cannot do that. ”

“I was fighting the best in the world. Khabib is the best in the world. I have been working since I was four years old for challenges like this. And I am happy to represent the United States of America against Dagestan or the best in Russia. He is 28-0 and there is no other challenge he wants at the moment. I want to fight with him ”

While we have no doubt that Khabib was among the most disappointed by the loss of Tony Ferguson as his next opponent, he seemed to confirm through a tweet that he was prepared to face Gaethje below.

В этом спорте и особенно в этом весе всегда будут голодные львы, коте тебе дышат в спи Одни уходят и другие приходят, тут нечему удивляться.

Но я раньше выстрела не упаду. Мы ещё повоюем. pic.twitter.com/kxLWX8E8Ah – khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

“In this sport, and especially at this weight, there will always be hungry lions that will breathe on your back. If you relax then you will finish. Some leave and others come, there is nothing to surprise. But I will not fall before the shot. We will continue fighting “