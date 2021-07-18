UFC Vegas 31 bonuses: Miesha Tate is awarded on her return to the Octagon

The UFC Vegas 31 undercard had eight fights ending before the decision. Which is always a pleasure and the award was not overlooked as on other occasions.

Instead of the $ 50,000 per Fight of the night and two bonuses for Performance of The Night, the organization decided to award four for Performance and gave out six bonds instead of four.

Fight of the Night: Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel benitez

The main card opening fight was intense. Quarantillo did not give a chance to Benitez, leaving the Aztec with a large bruise and a lot of blood on his face.

Quarantillo I connect to Benitez three times more than its rival. But “Moggly” showed heart and claw. He did not give in easily, despite the defeat he showed why he is still in force in the octagon.

Performance of the Night: Rodrigo Nascimento

The brazilian Rodrigo Nascimiento opened the billboard of UFC Vegas 31, where he faced the French Alan Baudot, The heavyweight gave the impression that it would give a fight for long. But in the second, he managed to find the weak point of his rival and defeat him by TKO.

Performance of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz gamrot continues to speak in its passage through the octagon. The former two-division champion of KSW I only need 65 seconds to subdue the dangerous Jeremy stephens, submitting him with a kimura. The last fight that the Californian lost by completion was in UFC Fight Night 17 in February of 2009.

Performance of the Night: Rodolfo Vieira

Rodolfo Vieira earned his third victory inside the Octagon by subjecting Dustin Stoltzfus with a mataleon. Scallop took advantage of a carelessness of his rival, riding him from behind and submitting him until Dustin decided to surrender.

Performance of the Night: Miesha Tate

Tate returned after a five-year retirement and beat Marion reneau in his retirement bout. Miesha found the moment and knocked out Reneau in the third round, marking his return with a great victory.

