UFC Vegas 30 Bonuses: Timur Valiev Receives His First Prize While In The Octagon

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (RL) Timur Valiev of Russia kicks Raoni Barcelos of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

On a card with seven fights completed by completion, four awards were awarded on the UFC Vegas 30 undercard.

The organization presented four awards of $ 50,000 dollars: Two awards for Performance of the Night and one for Fight of the night after the billboard held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

Notice

Fight of The Night: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur valiev.

Timur Valiev gave one of the great surprises of the afternoon when he beat Raoni barcelos by majority decision. Valiev won with a couple of 29-28, and a third qualified with a 28-28 tie. Despite Raoni tried to command respect in the second round. The Russian imposed pressure and handed him the first defeat of the Brazilian of UFC, which did not lose since 2014 in the extinct RFA.

Performance of the Night: Marcin Prachnio

Prachnio got off to a rough start in UFC after losing their first three bouts. But now he got his second win in a row after beating Ike Villanueva, winning with a brutal kick in the second round. The second after the kick connected his rival, Villanueva He ended up on his knees on the Octagon canvas. Prachnio I was going to hit him to ensure victory, but Herb Dean he separated the two and ended the fight.

Performance of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu

Kennedy Nzechukwu had a hard fight against Danilo marques. But in the third round, he found the moment to turn around the unfavorable situation he was in. He managed to connect a series of combinations to Marquis, until the referee decided to stop the fight when the defense did not see responses to the blows.

