UFC Vegas 29 bonuses: Chito Vera shows his evolution and takes one of the prizes of the night

UFC award with four bonuses of $ 50,000 dollars following the completion of UFC Vegas 29, including a bantamweight fight that ended in a bloody rematch.

Fight of the night: Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant.

Marlon vera showed his evolution in the rematch against Davey grant. In combat of 2016, Grant won the fight. But in the second round, the Englishman began to lose intensity. “Chito” He took advantage of his striking, as well as his strong elbows, and his solid grappling. At 40 seconds from the end, Vera I try to find the lion killer, but I can’t. The Ecuadorian won by unanimous decision.

Performance of The Night: Matt Brown

Matt brown showed the world that he is still to be feared in his 40s. On a two-game losing streak, he faced Dhiego Lima, after a first round of study, Matt he found the moment and made a feint and then connected with an accurate punch to the Brazilian. His rival fell brutally to the canvas. The last nine victories of Brown have been by KO or Completion. He hasn’t won a fight by decision since 2012.

Performance of the Night: Seungwoo Choi

Seungwoo Choi managed to get his first win without reaching the decision inside the Octagon, knocking out Julian Rosa in the first round. The Korean threw a right hand, and then connected his rival with his left. With his rival already on the canvas, he finished off his rival and overcame his first two victories by way of decision.

