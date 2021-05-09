UFC Vegas 26 bonuses: Three fighters are awarded an additional $ 50,000

Three fighters will receive additional cash after their outstanding performances at UFC Vegas 26: Alex Morono Y Carlston Harris they took the bonuses for Performance of the Nightwhile the fight of the night was for Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie. As the Brazilian did not give the weight on the scale, he will not receive the bonus award.

Alex Morono had an impeccable performance in the co-star of the card, and left no doubts about his performance, imposing the former challenger to the belt Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, despite his fame, Alex did not give him space and beat him for TKO in the first round.

Harris, had his official debut after winning his contract in Dana White Lookin For a Fight. The welterweight imposed his strong grappling against the experienced Christian aguilera, submitting by with an anaconda choke in the undercard opening bout.

Former champion of Brave cf He demonstrated his evolution and made it clear that he is up for great things in the organization.

Gregor gillespie gave the surprise of the night and knocked out the experienced Carlos Diego Ferreira, despite the fact that his rival did not comply on the scale, the native of New York agreed to face him and awarded him his second loss by TKO of his career.