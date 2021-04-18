UFC Vegas 24 Bonuses: Four Fighters Take $ 50K

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 17: Robert Whittaker of Australia reacts after his victory over Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

UFC made its award for bonds of $ 50,000 after UFC Vegas 24, the main event of the night took the prize of “Fight of The Night”.

Himself two fights from the preliminary card took the prize of “Performance Of The Night”.

Performance of The Night: Tony Gravely and Gerald meerschaert.

In the undercard opening fight, Tony Gravely knock out Anthony Birchak in the second round.

Gravely he secured the first round with strong exchanges and a great game of grappling, taking the first round. While Birchak tried to handle the fight in the opening round, he did not have the same luck in the second, after being connected with a left hand and being finished off with blows at 1:31 of the Round 2.

Following a two-game losing streak in the first round, Gerald meerschaert ended his bad phase in a big way, subjecting Bartosz Fabinski in the first round.

An aggressive Fabinski tried to hit the ground running and dominate from the start, but Meerschaert subdued him with a guillotine. As long as the goal of Bartosz it did not materialize, Gerald He did what was necessary and managed to subdue his rival in the 2 minutes of the opening round.

Fight of the Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

The main fight on the undercard was intense from start to finish for Robert Whittaker Y Kelvin Gastelum, and the two middleweights put up a fight worthy of awards.

In the 25 minutes of the fight both middleweights put themselves to the test. Whittaker he was able to respond to every situation, taking the five rounds of the fight and winning by unanimous decision.

The Australian’s victory gave both of them an extra cash, but the most favored was the Australian who left no doubt that he must once again be the next challenger for the middleweight belt.