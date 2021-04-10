UFC Vegas 23 bonuses: Four fighters are awarded an additional $ 50,000

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 10: (LR) Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Julian Marquez, Sam Alvey, Mackenzie Dern and Mateusz gamrot took the UFC Vegas 23 bonuses, each took an additional $ 50,000 dollars after the billboard held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

Marquez and Alvey they took the bonus for Fight of the night, while Dern and Gamrot they took those of Performance of The Night.

Julian Marquez showed that it is much more than sending a message to Miley Cyrus after his return to the octagon. The Cuban submitted to Sam alvey in the second round.

Marquez showed great speed in his hands and touched Alvey, stunning him, but “Smiley” did not give in so quickly, however, it did not stop the motivation of Julian.

The winner of Contender Series took his opponent to the mat in the second round, it didn’t take long to subdue him and put him to sleep. This is his first winning streak before he was absent with an injury at 2018.

Mackenzie dern did one of his best performances in his passage through the octagon.

Dern he prevailed in the combat against Nunes after the start of the fight. Even if Dern surpassed Nunes standing up, he took her to the ground, where he worked her until he found the moment to subdue her with an arm lock, seconds later the couple of Amanda nunes decided to surrender.

Dern you think you deserve a fight against a Top 5 or Top 10. His victory against Nunes I could give you that and you have it more than deserved, as well as rewarded by a bonus of Performance of The Night.

The former two-division champion of KSW, Mateusz gamrot managed to get his first victory in the Octagon after knocking out Scott holtzman on UFC Vegas 23.

Gamrot managed to touch Holtzman with a combination, touching it and sending it to the canvas. To then secure it with one hand and continue striking, until the referee decided to stop the fight, taking the other bonus of Performance of The Night.